Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of UEC remained flat at $$3.68 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703,072. The company has a market cap of $983.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 503,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

