USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE HUGS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.41. 1,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,115. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. USHG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

