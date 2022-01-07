V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 49.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in V.F. by 77.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,568 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of VFC opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

