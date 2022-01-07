V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 92,020 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,471 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $116,478.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25.

On Monday, December 27th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 71,187 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,282,077.87.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,135,764.63.

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $505.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

