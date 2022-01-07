Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Vacasa alerts:

VCSA stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.