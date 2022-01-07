Validity (VAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $419,471.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $419,471.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Validity has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00012582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003991 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00032171 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00367010 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,481,491 coins and its circulating supply is 4,476,558 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

