Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VLOWY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $983.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

VLOWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vallourec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

