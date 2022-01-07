Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 13,896 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.76. 19,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.46%.

