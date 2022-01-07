Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total value of $10,910,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,825 shares of company stock worth $459,077,184. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $27.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,780.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,929.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,808.84. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.