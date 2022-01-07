Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $105 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $105,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $157,214,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after buying an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 707,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $111.13. The company had a trading volume of 121,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

