Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.94. 1,221,003 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

