Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $270.57. 26,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,064. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

