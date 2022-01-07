Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $50.99

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.99, but opened at $43.31. Valneva shares last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 519 shares changing hands.

VALN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

