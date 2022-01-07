Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 809 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $65,886,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

