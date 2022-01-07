Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

