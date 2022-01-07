Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $46.61 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

