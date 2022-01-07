Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 351,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACC opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

