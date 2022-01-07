VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,973 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 680.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 271,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,462.2% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 206,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.69 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44.

