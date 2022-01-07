Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average of $161.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

