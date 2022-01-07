Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 161,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,279,000 after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 113,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.