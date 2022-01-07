Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

