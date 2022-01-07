Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 10.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

