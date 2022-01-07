Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

