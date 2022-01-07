Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,716,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

