Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.41 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.92.

