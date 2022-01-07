Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $144.67 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

