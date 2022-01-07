Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Cut by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $430.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.67 and its 200-day moving average is $412.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

