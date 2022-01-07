Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $431,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

