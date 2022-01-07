Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.