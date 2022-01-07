Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading Down 3.7%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shares dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.94 and last traded at $119.97. Approximately 159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

