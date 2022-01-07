Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,885,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.