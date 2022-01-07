Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 115.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $221.65 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.