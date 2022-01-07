Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,854 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of CorVel worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 421.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $196.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.86. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $97.39 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.17 and its 200 day moving average is $168.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,979 in the last three months. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

