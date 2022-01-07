Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $8,999,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $225,892,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $83,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.03. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

