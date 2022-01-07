Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Iteris by 10.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 9.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 46.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of ITI stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $178.64 million, a PE ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.