Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 2,476.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in American Software by 103,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $839.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.72%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

