Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.99 million, a PE ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -171.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

