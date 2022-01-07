Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVGW opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.99 million, a PE ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -171.64%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
See Also: After-Hours Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.