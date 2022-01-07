Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 749.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,892. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

LZB stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

