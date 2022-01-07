Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 481,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,949 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 72,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,528,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

BFLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.