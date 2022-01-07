Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,012 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,981,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,546,000 after buying an additional 1,568,159 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $3,446,218.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,283,094 shares of company stock valued at $126,531,581 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

