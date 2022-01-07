ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 134,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,419. The company has a market capitalization of $779.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 17.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

