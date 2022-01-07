Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini Sells 50,000 Shares

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $534.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.71 and a beta of 3.35. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

