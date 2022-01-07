Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Up to $23.99

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.99, but opened at $24.60. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 9,689 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.83 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,725 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

