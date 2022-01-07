Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $807,734.37 and $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 221,290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1,581,114,918.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

