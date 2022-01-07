Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

