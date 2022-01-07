Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 88.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,205 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,053,000 after purchasing an additional 120,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 549,345 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,843,000 after buying an additional 85,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $29.50 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

