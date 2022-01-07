Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $29,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,482,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 51,785 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

