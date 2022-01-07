Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down to $114.52

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.52, but opened at $111.12. Visteon shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 292 shares changing hands.

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

