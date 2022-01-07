Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Up 0.3%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.80. 64,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 38,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Vitru alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $324.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vitru by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vitru by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the 3rd quarter worth $69,694,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.