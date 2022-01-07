Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Get Viveon Health Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHAQ. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $140,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $268,000. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 16.8% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.